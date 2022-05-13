Putting unsuitable drinking water to good use in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol

By Laura Kemp • 13 May 2022 • 12:57
Extracting the water for the first time. Image - Fuengirola Council
At a cost of €25,000, covered by Gestagua, a water pump has been installed in the fairground to extract water from an old water intake not suitable for human consumption and this water will be available for municipal use in Fuengirola.
The actual cost covered the installation of water pipes and electricity supply, the wiring to the point of supply and construction of the booth to house the electrical panel.
There is also an innovative control system using cards and an additional cost was acquisition of the software and licence to manage this system.
This system has been designed in such a way that there is no visual impact in such an emblematic place as the fairground and those passing by will only see a blue hydrant to which municipal vehicles can attach hoses and draw off water using specially issued electronic cards.
