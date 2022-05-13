X doesn’t mark the spot for Almeria diocese income tax allocation

By Linda Hall • 13 May 2022 • 17:34

ALMERIA CATHEDRAL: Taxpayers contributed €2 million to the diocese in 2020 Photo credit: Catedral de Almeria

THE diocese of Almeria receives less from the taxpayer than most other dioceses in Andalucia.

Everybody who makes an income tax declaration in Spain has the option of ticking – or ignoring – the box that allocates 0.7 per cent of their tax to the Church.

In 2020, Spain’s ecclesiastical authorities received €297 million from the country’s taxpayers, the second-largest amount received since the system was first introduced, and €16 million more than in 2019.

Almeria taxpayers contributed just €2 million to the Church in 2020 and as a result the diocese was at the tail end of Andalucia’s provincial dioceses.

The €1.3 million from taxpayers in Guadix-Baza (Granada) diocese was the lowest allocation of all, while Sevilla contributed €5.5 million, more than any other of Andalucia’s 10 dioceses.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.