Baja Lorca off-road championship in Lorca, Murcia on May 21 and 22

By Linda Hall • 14 May 2022 • 19:32

BAJA LORCA: Everything prepared for this year’s rally Photo credit: Automovil Club Lorca

THE Avatel Spanish Cross-Country championship returns to Lorca with the Baja Lorca-Ciudad de Sol rally.

As one of the sponsors, the Euro Weekly News has a special interest in this ninth edition of the Baja Lorca on May 20, 21 and 22. Only a few months after last November’s 2021 edition, the rally now returns following the decision on the part of Lorca Automobile Club – the event’s organisers – to vary the date.

Once again Spain’s best rally teams will be present in Lorca, including Jose Antonio “Toto” Ramos and Daniel Mesa, Daniel Alonso and Alejandro Lopez,together with Santiago Carnicer and Lorca’s Miguel Angel Lazaro who were all winners last year.

This year’s Baja Lorca follows a format very similar to the previous rally with three Offroad, Side by Side and Regularity categories.

On Friday May 20, the vehicles will be parked throughout the day in the Huerta de la Rueda trade fair ground until 7pm when they move on to Avenida Juan Carlos I where fans will be able to have a close look at the rally cars.

Opening with a Prologue at 7.55am on the morning of Saturday, May 21, the drivers will then compete over a 167-kilometre special stage to Caravaca de la Cruz.

The day finishes with a second Super Special stage, this time covering 100 kilometres back to Lorca.

The following day sees a repeat of the 167-kilometre special stage, with trophies awarded in Alameda de la Constitucion at 2.45pm.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.