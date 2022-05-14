Trending:

Benahadux, Almeria, pupils find disappointingly long odds for a lottery win

By Linda Hall • 14 May 2022 • 16:50

COUNTING GRAINS: Lottery win same as one grain of red rice in a three-kilo bag Photo credit: Ulleo/Pixabay

AURANTIA high school pupils in Benahadux celebrated School Mathematics Days on May 12 with a series of projects and experiments.

These included simulating the probability of winning the big first prize in Spain’s mammoth Christmas Lottery, using grains of rice.

The news was not encouraging for anybody hoping for a big win as the pupils concluded that the odds were the same as finding one grain of red rice in a bag weighing approximately three kilos.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
BREAKING NEWS: Ex-world darts champ Ted Hankey jailed after pinning woman down in sex attack