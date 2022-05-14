Trending:

BREAKING NEWS: An arsonist wanted for starting hotel fires arrested in Madrid

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 May 2022 • 12:22

BREAKING NEWS: An arsonist wanted for starting hotel fires arrested in Madrid

An arsonist wanted by police has been arrested this morning, Saturday, April 14, by the National Police in Madrid.

The unnamed individual is understood to have started the fires in the hotels so that they could commit robberies. 

Further information to follow.

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.Breakin

 

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
BREAKING NEWS: Ex-world darts champ Ted Hankey jailed after pinning woman down in sex attack