By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 May 2022 • 12:22
BREAKING NEWS: An arsonist wanted for starting hotel fires arrested in Madrid
The unnamed individual is understood to have started the fires in the hotels so that they could commit robberies.
Further information to follow.
🔥🏨Detenida una pirómana por provocar incendios en hoteles de la📍#GranVía para cometer robos🔴#AídaCima, portavoz de @policia, nos cuenta toda la información👇
🐦#MadridDirecto
👩💻Síguelo en📡#DIRECTO▶https://t.co/CwKcM8RjGW pic.twitter.com/MQePX4CniQ
— Madrid Directo (@MadridDirecto) May 12, 2022
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
