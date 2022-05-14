By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 May 2022 • 22:27

BREAKING NEWS: Britney Spears suffers more pain as she loses baby

The popular singer Britney Spears, who recently managed to free herself of her conservatorship, has suffered more pain, announcing today Saturday, May14, that she has lost her baby.

Spears, who had stopped performing as a result of the treatment she said she received under the conservatorship that controlled her and her affairs, was super excited to announce that she was pregnant.

The singer and her partner, Asghari, who she is due to marry, went public earlier this month with the news that she was pregnant.

At the time, she expressed her absolute delight saying “best news ever”, but that has turned to sadness with today’s announcement.

In her Instagram post, she says that maybe they should’ve waited longer to announce she was pregnant, but they were so excited they wanted to share the news.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdjQLP6vzCW/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

No information was provided as to the reason for the loss of her baby, which comes in a week she has been highly criticised for posting nude pictures of herself online, prompting some to question her mental health.

Britney Spears does have two children with her previous partner, Kevin Federline, but that will be little consolation as she loses her baby.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.