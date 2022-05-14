By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 May 2022 • 22:27
BREAKING NEWS: Britney Spears suffers more pain as she loses baby
Spears, who had stopped performing as a result of the treatment she said she received under the conservatorship that controlled her and her affairs, was super excited to announce that she was pregnant.
The singer and her partner, Asghari, who she is due to marry, went public earlier this month with the news that she was pregnant.
At the time, she expressed her absolute delight saying “best news ever”, but that has turned to sadness with today’s announcement.
In her Instagram post, she says that maybe they should’ve waited longer to announce she was pregnant, but they were so excited they wanted to share the news.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdjQLP6vzCW/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
No information was provided as to the reason for the loss of her baby, which comes in a week she has been highly criticised for posting nude pictures of herself online, prompting some to question her mental health.
Britney Spears does have two children with her previous partner, Kevin Federline, but that will be little consolation as she loses her baby.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.