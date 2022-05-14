BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool win the FA Cup beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties

“Substitute Kostas Tsimikas tucked home the winning kick after Alisson Becker had saved from Mason Mount to clinch the cup for Jürgen Klopp’s men.”

“Victory in the FA Cup final secured Liverpool’s second piece of silverware this season following their Carabao Cup success – also against Chelsea – in February.”

“It is the sixth honour of Klopp’s managerial reign and brings up 50 major trophies for Liverpool’s men’s team in history.”

“The Reds had previously been FA Cup winners in 1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006.”

Chelsea have now become the first team in the history of the FA Cup to lose the final three years in a row; against Arsenal in 2020, Leicester in 2021, and now Liverpool in 2022.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount has now lost 6 straight Wembley finals, and missed the second Chelsea penalty before Liverpool scored to win.

The news of Liverpool’s victory follows news earlier today ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup final clash against Chelsea on Saturday, May 14, when Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that he could have joined German side Bayern Munich on several occasions.