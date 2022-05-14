By Joshua Manning • 14 May 2022 • 20:10

BREAKING NEWS: Russian troops redeploy en masse towards Izyum Ukraine

On Saturday, May, 14, it was reported that Russian troops stationed in Pidvysoke Ukraine are being relocated to Horokhovatka, Ukraine.

“The Russian military began to relocate Russian troops in the Izyum direction. The Russian soldiers who were stationed in Pidvysoke, Ukraine, are being redeployed en masse to Horokhovatka. This is reported by the Borovka village council,” according to Torontovka news.

“This is probably due to the displacement of the front line as a result of the AFU counterattack: loud explosions at night and in the morning were heard from the direction of Pidvysoke, Buhaivka, Kunie,” the report says.

“It is noted that the number of manpower and enemy equipment is constantly changing.”

“The movement of the Russian troops is in the direction of Donbass, part of the enemy forces then returns through Borovaya in the direction of Kupiansk with damaged equipment,” the village council states.

“At the same time, some of the occupants continue to concentrate in the community’s settlements and local forests.”

“Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops were retreating from Kharkiv in the Slobozhansky direction.”

“⚡️ Izyum. Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the Russian occupiers. Stunning footage of the fighting. #UkraineUnderAttack #UkraineRussia,” posted a Ukrainian update twitter account, alongside alleged footage of fighting in Izyum, Ukraine, just hours before the news of the retreat of Russian troops.

⚡️ Izyum. Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the Russian occupiers. Stunning footage of the fighting.#UkraineUnderAttack #UkraineRussia pic.twitter.com/id70OWcjGR — UA FreeSky (@uafreesky) May 14, 2022

Credit: Twitter @uafreesky

The news of the retreat of Russian troops comes just after the the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine mocked Russia by posting an edited picture of the coat of arms of Murmansk.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.