By Joshua Manning • 14 May 2022 • 21:43

BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine's President Zelensky makes appeal ahead of Eurovision final Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

On Saturday, 14, May, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky took to telegram to post a global appeal asking Eurovision voters to support the Ukrainian candidates from Kiev.

“Soon in the Eurovision final, the continent and the whole world will hear the words of our language. And I believe that, in the end, this word will be ‘Victory’! Europe, vote for the Kalush Orchestra’, stated Ukraine’s President Zelensky.

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest of 2022 is the 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Turin, Italy, after Italy’s victory in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with Maneskin’s song “Zitti e buoni.”

The Eurovision final will begin tonight at 10.pm GMT+2 with many believing Ukraine are the favourites to win the title with their song “Stefania”.

The Eurovision appeal of Ukraine’s President Zelensky follows news reported earlier today, on Saturday, May, 14, when it was reported that Russian troops stationed in Pidvysoke Ukraine are being relocated to Horokhovatka, Ukraine.

