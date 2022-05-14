BREAKING: Russia suspends electricity to Finland amid growing tensions

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 May 2022 • 11:55

RUSSIA suspended electricity supplies to Finland overnight following growing tensions between the two countries.

According to Finland’s official grid operator on Saturday, May 14, Russia followed through on threats to suspend electricity to the country.

On Friday, May 13, Moscow claimed that Finland had not paid their bill – which Russia has been requesting companies do in Rubles – and would therefore not be able to supply the country will energy.

Russia’s state-owned energy company, RAO Nordic, a subsidiary of Inter ROA, said at the time: “This situation is exceptional and happened for the first time in over twenty years of our trading history.”

However, despite the suspension of electricity from Russia, Finland said that the situation is ‘not difficult’.

Timo Kaukonen, an operations manager for operator Fingrid, told reporters: “We were prepared for this and it won’t be difficult. We can manage with a little more imports from Sweden and Norway.”

On Wednesday, April 27, Russia said it would cut off more gas buyers that don’t pay in rubles due to “unfriendly actions of countries” following their invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The news also comes ahead of Finland’s application for NATO membership and has caused growing tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

On Thursday, April 7, Finland revealed they were preparing to apply for NATO membership.

According to the country’s foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, NATO member countries have promised to support Finland during a possible application process.

Russia reacted to the news by threatening a nuclear response if Finland and also Sweden joined NATO.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said at the time:“There can be no more talk of any nuclear-free status for the Baltic – the balance must be restored,” he said.

“Until today, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to.”

