By Joshua Manning • 14 May 2022 • 21:17

Formula 1 boss speaks out on Lewis Hamilton's jewellery battle Credit: Twitter @LewisHamilton

Seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton has caused controversy in the F1 world due to his jewellery choices with F1 boss Mohammed bin Sulayem, finally commenting on the matter.

Following the enforcement of a long-standing rule banning drivers from wearing jewellery, Lewis Hamilton begrudgingly removed his earrings before agreeing to remove his nose ring last week.

Lewis Hamilton was offered a grace period for his nose ring because the hole through which the nose ring was inserted, has closed up and will need to be surgically removed.

Many other high profile drivers also wear jewellery, leading some to believe that Hamilton is being singled out unfairly.

President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Mohammed bin Sulayem, has finally spoken out on Lewis Hamilton’s jewellery battle, as reported by the DailyMail, stating:

“That’s up to him. There are fines that apply. It’s like if someone speeds on the roads – you can’t stop them doing it but they get fined, even if it was accidental.”

“You can’t let people off because they are your friends. There has to be one rule for all, and that’s that. I love jewellery. I absolutely love it. But in the car there can be no choice. People say they (the rules) haven’t been implemented before. Don’t ask me why not. People can ask the old regime why that is the case,” concluded the President.

The comments made by the FIA President appear to imply that Lewis Hamilton will be forced to leave the jewellery out of the racing world.

