Introducing Almeria province Tourist Offices to Cuevas de Almanzora in Almeria

By Linda Hall • 14 May 2022 • 15:47
FAM TRIP: Personnel from Almeria province Tourist Offices in Cuevas de Almanzora
Photo credit: Cuevas de Almanzora town hall
The objective was to encourage cooperation between Almeria’s tourist destinations while introducing the visitors to Cuevas, the town hall’s Culture and Tourism department explained.
Cuevas mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria, accompanied by Culture and Tourism councillor Maria Isabell Ponce, welcomed the Tourist Office personnel at the emblematic Marques de Los Velez Castle.
From here they visited Cuevas’ different museums, architectural gems, archaeological sites and Almeria province’s only Cable Ski installation.
Expressing hopes that visits like these would become a permanent feature, Fernandez Liria also revealed that Tourism and Culture department was planning further fam trips for more tourist sector groups.
