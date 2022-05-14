By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 May 2022 • 11:16

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand PM tests positive for Covid-19 Source: Shutterstock

Jacinda Ardern, the New Zealand Prime Minister, has tested positive for Covid-19 after one of the longest and strictest lockdowns ended.

A statement issued by her office on Saturday, May 13, said that she had tested positive but was experiencing mild symptoms and that she would not be attending parliament on Monday.

Ardern, who her office said had been symptomatic since Friday evening, returned a weak positive test in the evening and a clear positive on Saturday in the morning using a rapid antigen test.

Already isolating due to her husband’s positive test last Sunday and her daughter Neve on Wednesday, she will now be required to isolate until May 21 in terms of New Zealand guidance.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdg53p8vDnk/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=2deee129-b1da-4f0c-8b65-0858e1e5268e

Although she will be doing what she can remotely, her Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will address parliament on Monday as he will attend functions and meetings that she is unable to.

Ms Ardern, due to launch the debate on the government’s emission plan on Monday, said: “This is s a milestone week for the Government, and I’m gutted I can’t be there for it.

“Our emissions’ reduction plan sets the path to achieve our carbon zero goal and the budget addresses the long-term future and security of New Zealand’s health system,” she said. “But as I said earlier in the week isolating with Covid-19 is a very kiwi experience this year and my family is no different.”

“Despite the best efforts, unfortunately I’ve joined the rest of my family and have tested positive for COVID 19.

“To anyone else out there, isolating or dealing with COVID, I hope you take good care of yourselves!”

New Zealand abandoned its tough Covid-19 policies earlier this year after it became increasingly difficult to contain the virus’ spread. The majority of the population has also been vaccinated.

Ardern, who tested positive, is one of many who have been affected by the current Covid-19 outbreak in the country, with the Omicron variant rapidly spreading.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.