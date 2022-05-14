Joint Guardia Civil-Proteccion Civil collaboratio helps Fiñana, Almeria’s Ukrainian orphans

By Linda Hall • 14 May 2022 • 17:49

FIÑANA: Now home to 40 Ukrainian orphans Photo credit: CC/Luispihormiguero

PROTECCION CIVIL in Berja and Almeria’s Brotherhood of Auxiliary Guardias Civiles continue to help the province’s Ukrainian community.

Luis Cara Galafat, the Brotherhood’s communications chief, told the local Spanish press that together they have collected and distributed clothing, food and all types of medication amongst the Ukrainians now living in the province.

Although there is assistance for all members of the Ukrainian community, special attention is paid to the 40 orphans now living in Fiñana, who have received dummies, nappies, baby wipes and jars of baby food.

Berja’s Proteccion Civil volunteers, having learnt of the Brotherhood’s charity work, contacted them and are now assisting in collecting and distributing the donations.

