Joint Guardia Civil-Proteccion Civil collaboratio helps Fiñana, Almeria’s Ukrainian orphans

By Linda Hall • 14 May 2022 • 17:49
FIÑANA: Now home to 40 Ukrainian orphans
Photo credit: CC/Luispihormiguero
Luis Cara Galafat, the Brotherhood’s communications chief, told the local Spanish press that together they have collected and distributed clothing, food and all types of medication amongst the Ukrainians now living in the province.
Although there is assistance for all members of the Ukrainian community, special attention is paid to the 40 orphans now living in Fiñana, who have received dummies, nappies, baby wipes and jars of baby food.
Berja’s Proteccion Civil volunteers, having learnt of the Brotherhood’s charity work, contacted them and are now assisting in collecting and distributing the donations.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.