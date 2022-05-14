Trending:

Lil Keed dead: Popular Atlanta rapper dies at the age of 24

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 May 2022 • 10:21

Lil Keed dead: Popular Atlanta rapper dies at the age of 24. Image: @aplasticplant/ Twitter

TRIBUTES have flooded social media after it was revealed that popular Atlanta rapper Lil Keed had died aged 24, according to his brother.

In a social media post, Lil Gotit revealed that his brother, Lil Keed, had died. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Gotit said: “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”

The artist was part of fellow rapper Young Thug’s YSL (Young Stoner Life) crew.

On May 9, 2022, 28 people associated with YSL – including founder Young Thug and rapper Gunna – were charged in a 56-count Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act (RICO) indictment.

Following a search of his home, Thug was charged with 7 additional felonies related to possession of illegal substances and illegal firearms.

Lil Keed was not arrested as part of the gang-related charges.

This was noted by people on Twitter following the announcement of the young star’s death.

“You expect me to believe young thug gets arrested, n then his artist Lil Keed dies 2 days later, as a coincidence. ur out of ur mind,” One person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “it can’t be a coincidence that lil keed dies days after most of ysl got arrested.”

One person wrote: “How tf Lil Keed dead now that Thug nem locked up. that can’t be no coincidence.”

Another person on Twitter said: “YSL getting a RICO and Lil Keed passing away all within 72 hours cannot be a coincidence.”

“Crazy how Young Thug lost his baby momma, his freedom, and Lil Keed in a matter of months, Prayers for YSL,” one fan said.

Fellow rappers, artists and musicians also paid tribute to Keed.

Russ Diemon wrote: “Damn RIP Lil Keed.”

 

“RIP Lil Keed. Man, the music world needs some good news,” said Noah Miller.

No Shag Life said: “Wtf Lil Keed died. Life way too short mane.”

One fan wrote: “Lil Keed was only 24. These young men dropping like flies and it’s truly sad.”

“Yes, I get depressed when artists pass away. No, I never met them in real life but that music be making you feel that connection. I wanna see everyone doing well and succeeding so when news like this comes out it breaks my heart. Rest up Lil Keed and prayers out to all your people,” another fan wrote.

Keed released his final album Trapped on Cleveland 3 in 2020, which was praised by fans on social media.

“Trapped On Cleveland 3 didn’t get talked about enough. Arguably the most underrated album to come out of 2020. RIP, Lil Keed,” one person wrote.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
BREAKING NEWS: Ex-world darts champ Ted Hankey jailed after pinning woman down in sex attack