By Tamsin Brown • 14 May 2022 • 17:12

Mercadona strengthens commitment to Andalucia by investing €140 million in improving stores. Inage: Carloss, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The popular Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona has made significant improvements to its Andalucia stores so that they are more energy-efficient and sustainable.

In 2021, Mercadona strengthened its commitment to Andalucia with an investment of €140 million euros. The aim is to continue growing in the autonomous region through an increasingly efficient and sustainable business model.

In 2021, the company, from Valencia, made some significant improvements that enabled it to reduce its carbon footprint in Andalucia by 5,300 tonnes of CO2 emissions compared to 2020.

Such progress has allowed Mercadona to minimise not only direct greenhouse gas emissions produced by its supermarkets and logistics network, but also indirect emissions derived from the purchase and consumption of electricity in its network of shops, logistics centres and offices.

The company’s investment in Andalucia has been used for the expansion and improvement of its three logistics blocks, located in Guadix (Granada), Antequera (Malaga) and Huévar del Aljarafe (Seville), for the opening of 13 new shops (it closed another 11 because they did not meet its new quality standards) and for the refurbishment of 35 supermarkets so that they can be adapted them to its more efficient store model.

At the end of last year, Mercadona had a network of 350 shops in Andalucia, 230 of which were already energy-efficient, in accordance with an updated store model that includes improvements in insulation, lighting and management of energy consumption. It also incorporates more sustainable refrigeration systems, which reduce the use of fluorinated gases and greenhouse gas emissions.

