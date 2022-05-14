Modified plans and an adjoining shopping centre for Vera’s AVE station

By Linda Hall • 14 May 2022 • 10:01
AVE: The high speed Murcia-Almeria trains due to arrive in 2026
Photo credit: CC/Robot8
The complex, still at the planning stage, will include a charging station for electric vehicles, garden centre and a branch of one of the leading international DIY stores, according to the local Spanish media.
Other features include a cafeteria, car hire office and secure parking,
Meanwhile, Spain’s rail infrastructure administrator, ADIF, has temporarily taken over 8,000 square metres of Alonso’s land to store materials and machinery, ready for when work begins on this section of the Murcia-Almeria track.
ADIF will also acquire a plot of land from Alonso for the future station, the same media sources revealed.
In 2011 the Ministry of Public Works spent €332,000 on plans for a 1,000-square metre station with two 400-metre platforms, a cafeteria-restaurant, vestibule, ticket office, shops, toilets and parking for 200 cars.
Ten years on, the Ministry of Transport and Adif announced on May 12 that a definitive design for Vera’s station is now in the pipeline.
“The future building’s dimensions will be similar to those of the original plans although the architectural image could change, given that Adif now works with a new design team,” the statement said.
