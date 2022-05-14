By Matthew Roscoe • 14 May 2022 • 11:30

On trial: Russian soldier killed 62-year-old civilian with machine gun. Image: @VenediktovaIV/ Twitter

A RUSSIAN prisoner of war went on trial in the Solomensky District Court of Kyiv, Ukraine after he was alleged to have killed a civilian from the Sumy region.

The first trial of a Russian soldier accused of killing a man from the Sumy Region started in Kyiv’s Solomenskyy district court on Friday, May 13.

According to the Prosecutor-General’s Office, the commander of the 4th Tank Kantemirovskaya Division of the Moscow Region’s military unit 32010 has been accused of war crimes including premeditated murder – part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – after allegedly killing a 62-year-old Ukrainian civilian.

According to the investigation, the resident of the Irkutsk Region arrived in Ukraine as part of the Russian army. His convoy was broken up by servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. While escaping, he and four of his comrades-in-arms fired on a private car with submachine guns and stole it.

Using the stolen car, the occupants drove into the village of Chupakhovka in the Sumy Region. On the way, they saw an unarmed villager walking along the roadside with his bicycle and talking on the phone, according to the country’s Prosecutor General.

The defendant fired several targeted shots through the open window of the car with a Kalashnikov assault rifle at the head of the 62-year-old victim. The man died on the spot just a few dozen metres from his home.

The defendant is currently in custody. The next hearing is scheduled for May 18, 2022.

Wheels of justice started turning and this process will yield results. Today the first RF sergeant–a commander of a Tank Div, appears before the court for his action. Serg.Shysimarin is accused of killed an unarmed civilian with an AK74 in the village of Chupakhivka on Feb28. 1/2 — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) May 13, 2022

The trial of one of Putin’s soldiers is put of continued Ukrainian investigations into war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that as of Friday, May 13, Ukraine had “over 11000 ongoing cases of war crimes and already 40 suspects.”

Venediktova said she is “confident that in the nearest future we will see other cases being transferred to courts and perpetrators appearing before judges. We will ensure that these cases are brought to their logical end.”

