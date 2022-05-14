UPDATE: Top officials condemn death of college student stoned and burned alive

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 May 2022 • 10:56

Police investigating college student stoned to death, tributes paid to young woman. Image: @NwankwoEsomchi/ Twitter

A BRITISH government official has condemned the killing of college student Deborah Samuel, who was brutally stoned to death in Nigeria.

UPDATE 10.56 am (May 14) – Top government officials have condemned the brutal death of young college student Deborah Samuel in Nigeria, who was stoned, burned and beaten for alleged blasphemy on Thursday, May 12.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said on Twitter: “I condemn the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, and urge the police and relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators of this horrific act are made to face justice in line with the law.”

I condemn the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, and urge the police and relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators of this horrific act are made to face justice in line with the law. — Catriona Laing (@CatrionaLaing1) May 13, 2022

Deborah was beaten by male students at the Sokoto State College and President Muhammadu Buhari and the Sultan of Sokoto also condemned the incident.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, confirmed that Buhari had spoken out against the attackers of the young woman.

“Let me say that, first, the President has reacted to this, in a statement which was issued earlier condemning the action,” Osinbajo said.

“I must say that it’s a deeply distressing thing, very disturbing – such an atrocious killing of the young lady by a mob who took the law into their own hands; I think it’s very unfortunate.

“The swift reaction of the Sokoto State Government and also the Sultan of Sokoto is highly commendable.

“I think that their swift reaction to the situation clearly demonstrates the outrage of millions of Nigerians and also the desire of everyone to ensure that the perpetrators are quickly apprehended and prosecuted.

“As the President said, there’s really no excuse for anyone to take the law into their own hands no matter the provocation, there are set processes for ensuring that we are able to redress whatever wrongs that are done against us.”

Police arrested two people following the emergence of a gruesome video showing the death of the Shehu Shagari College of Education student.

ORIGINAL 7.59 am (May 13) – Police are investigating the death of a young college student, identified as Deborah Samuel, who was burned alive after being stoned and beaten by male students at the Sokoto State College in Nigeria on Thursday, May 12.

Two arrests have been made following the emergence of the video and police have stated that they have the situation under control.

“Upon receiving the information, the DC Operations led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders in the state to the school where the road was cleared and the situation was brought under control. Two students were arrested in connection with the crime committed,” said Police Public Relations Officer, for the Commissioner of Police, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, on Thursday, May 12.

“The school has been closed down by the school authorities, and policemen were deployed to give tight security coverage. The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, Kamaldeen Kola Okunlola, is appealing to members of the public to go about their lawful activities and should not panic as the situation is under control.

“Meanwhile, the suspects in the viral video on Twitter were also spotted and will be nailed soon,” as reported by tvcnews.tv.

Among the horrific videos of Deborah’s death, tributes have poured in for the young woman on social media.

“Deborah was stoned and burnt to death today @ Sokoto State College of Education for blasphemy. In a voice note, she reacted against posting religious content in their class group chat on WhatsApp. Rest In Peace Deborah,” one Twitter user wrote.

Deborah was stoned and burnt to death today @ sokoto state college of education for blasphemy. In a voice note, she reacted against posting of religious contents in their class group chat on WhatsApp. Rest In Peace Deborah pic.twitter.com/24sb9NzrTp — Lolo (@NwankwoEsomchi) May 12, 2022

Another person said: “This is Deborah the girl who was stoned and burnt to death today @ Sokoto state college of education..she was killed because of religious blasphemy in Nigeria year 2022!!!! Again this happened in the year 2022 in a school environment!! RIP.”

This is Deborah the girl who was stoned and burnt to death today @ sokoto state college of education..she was killed because of religious blasphemy in Nigeria year 2022!!!!

Again this happened in year 2022 in a school environment!!

RIP💔 pic.twitter.com/SDyCQQiCrK — jo🍃✨ (@tirednaijababe) May 12, 2022

Another person said: “Those who burned a student for “blasphemy” at Sokoto State College of Education should all be arrested and prosecuted for murder. Even in Islam – a religion the alleged killers profess, you can’t take someone’s life without due process. In this case, they’re murderers, simple!”

Those who burned a student for "blasphemy" at Sokoto State College of Education should all be arrested and prosecuted for murder. Even in Islam – a religion the alleged killers profess, you can't take someone's life without due process. In this case, they're murderers, simple! — El Commandante® (@MrLekanAdigun) May 12, 2022

“Deborah was stoned and burnt to death today at Sokoto state college of education for blasphemy. Her offence? In a voice note, she reacted against posting religious content in their class group chat on WhatsApp. Religion needs regulation in Nigeria,” another person wrote.

Deborah was stoned and burnt to death today at sokoto state college of education for blasphemy. Her offense? In a voice note, she reacted against posting of religious contents in their class group chat on WhatsApp. Religion needs regulation in Nigeria 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zhKDV0EaST — Dami’ Adenuga | JUNGLE CLUB (@DAMIADENUGA) May 12, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote: “Stoning and burning someone to death in the name of religion is such a barbaric and dispicable act. The government needs to investigate the lynching and murder of the student of Sokoto State College of Education by some senseless religious fanatics.”

Stoning and burning someone to death in the name of religion is such a barbaric and dispicable act. The government needs to investigate the lynching and murder of the student of Sokoto State College of Education by some senseless religious fanatics. — Innocent Uchenna (@Bangatheory) May 12, 2022

“No one deserves to be killed the way Debora was at Sokoto state college of education No one is above the law Justice must be served,” another person said.

No one deserves to be killed the way Debora was at sokoto state college of education No one is above the law Justice must be served pic.twitter.com/f3s2DrCB79 — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) May 12, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.