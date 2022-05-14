By Joshua Manning • 14 May 2022 • 23:41

Polish pilot traces "MAKE BEER NOT WAR" message with flight path Credit: Twitter @flightradar24

On the evening of Saturday, May, 14, a pilot in a light aircraft in Poland traced the message “make beer not war” using its flight path.

The Swedish internet service Flightradar24, which shows its users real-time flight tracking information, took to Twitter to share the news of a Polish pilot who traced the “make beer not war” anti-war message with his flight path:

“🍺 #MAKEBEERNOTWAR 🍻 ” read the tweet posted alongside a picture of the message traced by the pilot.

Credit: Twitter @flightradar24

The two-seater plane took off from the city of Poznan, Poland, initially flying west before starting to trace out the message.

The pilot is reportedly part of a fleet at a flight school in Poznan named Smart Aviation and spent almost four hours to complete the message, which measured an incredible 40 miles.

Thousands of eager users on flightradar24.com tracked the pilot as he traced the anti-war message which comes at a time of increased aggression in the Russia-Ukraine war that is currently ensuing.

Twitter saw thousands commenting on the incident with one user stating: “Chapeau & hats off to the anonymous pilot who flew out from Poznan Airport this afternoon and flew an anti-war message over Poland before squawking his emergency beacon so that flight radar apps would receive a notification. Make beer not war!”

The anti-war message from the Polish pilot follows earlier war related news reported on Saturday, May, 14, that claimed Russian troops stationed in Pidvysoke Ukraine were being relocated to Horokhovatka, Ukraine.

