By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 May 2022 • 8:09

Prince William visits Damehood cancer champion at her home Source: Instagram @DeborahJones

Prince William visited Deborah Jones, the cancer champion, at her in home in Surrey on Friday, May 13, to deliver her damehood to her in person.

The podcaster made the news this week after being awarded the honour after she raised more than £5 million for cancer.

In an Instagram post, she said: “Prince William actually came to our family house today! It’s quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale – but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind, and he put us all at ease.”

Jones, who has terminal bowel cancer, says she does not know how long she has left. She has since been moved to hospice care at home, where she will live out her final days.

Earlier in the week, she had posted that her body was no longer “playing ball”.

Jones, whose damehood was announced Thursday, raised more than £5 million, which will go towards clinical trials, research and raising awareness of bowel cancer. The funds will be handled by her donation fund in partnership with Cancer Research UK.

Commenting on the visit, she said she wanted to thank everyone for their kind donations and for the royal visit, which made it a “special day” for the whole family, and it has made “memories to last a lifetime.”

Prince Willian and the duchess said they had personally donated to her fund, tweeting that she was “inspiring” and “tireless in her efforts.”

The tweeted: “Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many who are living with cancer. W & C.”.

The host of the BBC podcast “You, Me and the Big C” was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. Her candid posts about her condition gained her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

It’s not every day the Duke and Duchess visit someone in their home, but this special lady did get a visit to personally deliver her Damehood for her work in raising awareness of cancer.

