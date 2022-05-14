By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 May 2022 • 11:38

Second case of monkeypox diagnosed in London Source: https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html

The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed on Friday, May 13,that a second case of monkeypox had been diagnosed in London, with both cases in the same household.

One of the two, whose case is unrelated to the diagnosis earlier this year, has been hospitalised and is being treated at the infectious disease unit at St Mary’s Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust in London.

UKHSA have said they are investigating how the tow contracted the infection, which is similar to human smallpox and usually causes mild illness. The majority of those, who do get infected, usually recover within a few weeks.

The agency said that it has also been in contact with two other persons who had been in close contact with those who have been positively diagnosed. They have according to UKHSA been provided with relative health advice.

“The infection does not spread easily between people and requires close personal contact” with someone who is symptomatic” according to Dr Colin Brown, Director of clinical and emerging infections at the UKHSA.

He added: “The overall risk to the general public remains very low.”

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Rashes can also develop that results in a scab that eventually falls off.

Names monkeypox as the disease was first diagnosed in monkeys kept for research, the disease is largely restricted to West and Central Africa.

With the second case of monkeypox diagnosed, UKHSA have said people should not be alarmed, but anyone travelling to West or Central Africa should be aware of the infection and take the necessary precautions.

