By Matthew Roscoe • 14 May 2022 • 1:30

WATCH: Ukrainian musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk performs at Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Image: Sasha Erhonov/ YouTube

SVYATOSLAV VAKARCHUK, lead singer of Ukrainian band Okean Elzy, took to the most bizarre stage on Friday, May 13, performing his hit songs at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Dubbed Ukraine’s biggest star, 46-year-old Okean Elzy leader Svyatoslav Vakarchuk performed a concert for the ‘defenders, volunteers and doctors’ at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Vakarchuk performed the hit song ‘Everything will be kind’ to the workers at the nuclear power plant, which was the scene of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history on April 26, 1986.

“This is probably the first musical performance at the Chernobyl power plant! Incredible workers – brave and dedicated,” Vakarchuk said about his performance at the historic plant.

Prior to his performance at the plant, Vakarchuk played at a hospital in Zaporizhzhia, a city in south-eastern Ukraine.

Speaking about the concert during a brief stop in Lviv, a western Ukrainian city on March 25, he said: “They wanted me to sing in front of the personnel and some, like, lightly wounded soldiers.

“Well, we went outside in the yard. And we were surrounded by, you know, a lot of military objects, I mean, defence things like masks, like camouflage. So it was very moving. So I sang a couple of songs. Just a cappella. Afterwards, I decided to continue it.”