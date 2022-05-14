By Joshua Manning • 14 May 2022 • 23:02

WATCH: Prince William booed by thousands of fans at FA final Credit: Twitter @scobie

Prince William was booed by thousands of fans ahead of the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday, May, 14.

“An unexpected moment at today’s #FACupFinal, where Liverpool fans booed Prince William and National Anthem. My understanding (correct me if I’m wrong, Twitter) is that it’s still felt there was an establishment cover-up over the Hillsborough disaster and getting justice for it,” tweeted author Omid Scobie alongside footage of the incident.

An unexpected moment at today's #FACupFinal, where Liverpool fans booed Prince William and National Anthem. My understanding (correct me if I'm wrong, Twitter) is that it's still felt there was an establishment cover-up over the Hillsborough disaster and getting justice for it. pic.twitter.com/uFLAJEJp30 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 14, 2022

Prince William carried out his duty as FA president and met both Liverpool and Chelsea players before kick-off.

As, the Duke of Cambridge made his way towards the players, boos were heard all over the stadium, increasing as the rendition of Abide With Me, the FA Cup theme played, as well as when the crowd sang God Save the Queen.

Reports have said that most of the booing came from Liverpool fans, although some Chelsea fans allegedly joined in.

It is not the first time Liverpool fans have been accused of booing the national anthems, with it happening on various instances over the years, including earlier this year when they played in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

The nail biting final, at which Prince William was booed, saw Liverpool win the 2022 FA cup after beating Chelsea, 6-5 on penalties, taking the trophy for the eight time.

