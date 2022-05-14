By Matthew Roscoe • 14 May 2022 • 15:35

WATCH: US police officer gives lifesaving CPR to baby found not breathing. Image: City of Atlanta Police Department/ Facebook

A POLICE officer in the US saved the life of a four-month-old baby on Friday, May 13 by administering CPR after the child was found not breathing.

By performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), a police officer from Atlanta, Georgia, saved the life of a four-month-old baby, whose breathing had stopped. The officer said he was just in the right place at the right time.

While patrolling the city of Atlanta, SWAT Officer Oden noticed a vehicle driving by with its hazard lights on and the car’s horn honking frantically.

The car quickly parked and a lady in distress rushed toward the policeman, holding her 4-month-old baby in her arms. The child was unconscious, his heart has stopped.

Without any hesitation or panic, the police officer began checking the child’s pulse, unable to find a pulse, SPO Oden immediately notified radio dispatch of the situation and began administering CPR.

Officer Oden continued CPR on the infant for the entire duration until parademics arrived.

By the time ambulance crews arrived, SPO Oden had successfully gained a pulse from the infant as the infant’s legs began to move. The baby boy was then rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

“SPO Oden’s actions were quick, calm, caring, and professional. His response reflects a high level of training, readiness, and compassion,” Atlanta City Police said on their Facebook account.

“We could not be prouder of him in this critical moment. We know the City of Atlanta is safer with SPO Oden and our team of professional, responsive, and caring officers who do this work and patrol our streets, 24/7, and 365 days a week. It is indeed a calling. Job well-done sir!”

Thankfully, the quick action of the police officer saved the baby’s life. However, this was sadly not the case in the UK.

On Monday, May 9, an eight-month-old baby died at Tiny Toes Children’s Day Nursery in Cheadle after suffering an “unexplained” ‘medical episode’.

Two women aged 34 and 35 have been arrested in connection with the baby girl’s death.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.