By Tamsin Brown • 14 May 2022 • 8:18

What causes plantar fasciitis and what you can do about it.

The pain of plantar fasciitis can be so intense that it takes the enjoyment out of our regular activities. Here we take a look at some of the causes and treatments.

Plantar fasciitis is inflammation of the plantar fascia, a band of elastic tissue that connects the heel to the base of the toes. It can cause pain and irritation on the bottom of the feet, particularly in the heels and arches.

Common causes of plantar fasciitis

This type of ailment is very common in people who frequently practise running or other sports involving movement on hard surfaces and high-impact exercises, as the feet are put under a lot of pressure.

Wearing unsuitable footwear with poor support when doing sport or standing for long periods of time can also cause plantar fasciitis in the long run, as can poor postural habits.

Some people are simply genetically predisposed due to the anatomy of their feet, which may be excessively flat or have particularly large plantar arches.

Treatment of plantar fasciitis

If the pain is not too severe or persistent, you can apply ice to the area for a few minutes several times a day. You can also combine this with painkillers to help get the pain to subside.

Other treatments include ultrasound sessions or massages. Physiotherapy treatments can effectively reduce the tension that has been accumulating in the soles of the feet and stretch the plantar fascia.

If you are an active runner, you can use specially designed bandages to cushion the pain in the area when running.

However, in extreme cases where there is no improvement and the person is experiencing a lot of discomfort, surgery can be an option.

