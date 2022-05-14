By Tamsin Brown • 14 May 2022 • 16:39

Woman arrested at Malaga airport for attempting to leave with false documents. HrAd, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The woman was trying to use two reportedly false documents to leave the country via Malaga airport, the busiest in Andalucia and the fourth busiest in Spain.

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested by officers from the National Police at Malaga airport in the Costa del Sol after she attempted to leave Spain with two allegedly false Italian identity cards.

The arrest took place on Thursday, May 12, during an entry and exit control of Spanish and foreign nationals at the Costa del Sol airport, according to the Malaga Provincial Police.

The agents checked the documents and concluded that both of them, one on paper and the other on polycarbonate, were false. They then proceeded to arrest the woman and transfer her to police headquarters where, once again, she was informed of the reason for her arrest.

The police report has already been sent to the competent judicial authority and the detainee has been placed at the disposal of the court.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.