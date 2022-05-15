17-year-old in critical condition in Malaga ICU after falling three floors

By Chris King • 15 May 2022 • 14:34
Photo of Malaga's Regional Hospital.
Credit: Google maps - John Nichols
According to health and Emergencies 112 sources, a 17-year-old youth has been seriously injured this morning, Sunday, May 15. He was admitted to an ICU in Malaga’s Regional Hospital after apparently falling from the balcony of a building in the capital.
112 Emergencies reported receiving a call for assistance a few minutes before 5am. The caller informed them that his friend had accidentally fallen off a third-floor balcony onto the road on Calle Carreteria.
In a statement from 112, the emergency service indicated that it had mobilised the 061 ambulance service with a team of medics. They were joined by patrols from both Malaga National Police and the Local Police. The mobile ICU subsequently transferred the injured young man to the Regional Hospital. Given the seriousness of his injuries, he was moved into the ICU, reportedly in a serious condition.
Local Police sources informed 112 that the incident occurred whilst the teenager was attempting to climb from his kitchen window to a higher floor. In the process, he lost his balance and fell into the road below.
___________________________________________________________
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
