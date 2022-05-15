17-year-old in critical condition in Malaga ICU after falling three floors

By Chris King • 15 May 2022 • 14:34

Photo of Malaga's Regional Hospital. Credit: Google maps - John Nichols

A 17-year-old male is in a critical condition in a Malaga hospital ICU after falling from a third-floor balcony



According to health and Emergencies 112 sources, a 17-year-old youth has been seriously injured this morning, Sunday, May 15. He was admitted to an ICU in Malaga’s Regional Hospital after apparently falling from the balcony of a building in the capital.

112 Emergencies reported receiving a call for assistance a few minutes before 5am. The caller informed them that his friend had accidentally fallen off a third-floor balcony onto the road on Calle Carreteria.