A Vera, Almeria, court clears former Carboneras mayor of illegal demolition

By Linda Hall • 15 May 2022 • 10:16

CARBONERAS: No town hall wrongdoing by former mayor Photo credit: Carboneras.es

A VERA judge temporarily shelved the case against Salvador Hernandez, a former mayor of Carboneras.

The local PSOE socialist party lodged an official complaint against him for ordering the demolition of the Simon Fuentes school and the adjoining sports centre.

The Fiscalia (Public Prosecution department) declined to take action against Hernandez after an “extensive” investigation failed to uncover any type of criminal offence.

Although the PSOE brought the case against Hernandez, the party did not subsequently request that he or Felipe Cayuela – deputy mayor and Finance councillor at that time – should go to trial, Fiscalia said.

The Public Prosecution department also told the court that the Simon Fuentes building was in a bad state of repair “owing to its age and the sea air.”

The demolition’s technical report had emphasised that the abandoned and empty building, which still bore the results of two fires that had affected the building, was also a security risk.

Salvador Hernandez also told the Vera court that he had acted in line with municipal reports from 2015 and the town hall had approved the 2016 demolition, assigning a Budget allocation to cover the cost.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.