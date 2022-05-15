By Tamsin Brown • 15 May 2022 • 15:45

Altea bike ride to cover Ojos Negros route along old railway track. Image: Enrique Íñiguez Rodríguez, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Cyclists participating in the upcoming bike ride will be offered free transportation from Alicante’s Altea to where they will be starting the journey along the popular Ojos Negros route.

The Sports Department of the Altea Town Hall and the Altea Cycling Club have jointly organised a free bus for all those interested in participating in the Via Verde de Ojos Negros bike ride on May 22. There is a maximum of 50 places on the bus.

The Ojos Negros route is enjoyable and boasts some impressive landscapes. It is also mostly even and is therefore suitable for cyclists of any level. It runs along an old railway track that was once used for mining and covers a total of 161 km, making it the longest in Spain.

However, on this occasion, the participants will not be covering the entire length of the track. The bike ride will start in the town of Barraques, on the border with Aragon, and will end at the Alfara de Algímia station, where the bus will pick everyone up again to take them back to Altea after they have cycled the approximately 70 km that separates one town from the other.

The bus will leave on Sunday, May 22 at 7.00am from the car park of the Algar river, commonly known as the ‘Mercadillo’ car park, in order to reach the place of departure at around 9.30am.

Registration can be done in person at the Sports Office located at the Youth Centre of Altea or online at the https://forms.gle/xJxa9HHVg7dToDS99 (individual registrations). For more information call 965841334. Helmets must be worn at all times.