By Tamsin Brown • 15 May 2022 • 23:12

Annie The Musical: Star Studios Stage School prepares for latest production. Image: Star Studios

Star Studios Stage School is located in Javea, Alicante, and is especially excited to present Annie The Musical as it will be their first show since the start of the pandemic.

The latest production from Star Studios Stage School, the first since Covid, is the much-loved Annie The Musical, which tells the story of an orphan in New York in 1933. The musical is based on a comic strip which in turn was inspired by a poem.

There will be performances at 2pm and 6pm on May 22 at the Ondara Theatre in Ondara. Tickets cost €10 for adults and €5 for children. Everyone has worked incredibly hard and is really looking forward to performing the show.

Star Studios offers a range of dance, fitness and musical theatre classes for people of all ages.

Tickets can be purchased via email at [email protected], via WhatsApp at 0034671967150 or in person at Star Studios, on The Arenal in Javea. Directions and more information can also be found on the website at www.thestageschool.com.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.