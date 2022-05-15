By Matthew Roscoe • 15 May 2022 • 9:20

Barcelona pays tribute to former youth player Maxi Rolón who died aged 27. Image: Barcelona FC/ Twitter

NEWS that former Barcelona youth Maxi Rolón has died aged 27 sparked tributes to flood social media for the young footballer.

Argentinian footballer Maxi Rolón died at the age of 27 following a traffic accident in Argentina on Saturday, May 14. His brother, Ariel Hernán, 30, also lost his life.

According to local reports in Argentina, the accident occurred near Rosario and the brothers died after their vehicle crashed into a tree near a motorway tollbooth.

Rolón was a U20 international with Argentina and spent six years at La Masía – Barlecona’s youth facility. He joined the LaLiga side in 2010 and was part of the side that won the Youth League in 2014.

He also played for Spanish football team CD Lugo, who he signed for in 2017.

After only making two substitute appearances for the second division club, he moved to Arsenal de Sarandí, in his country, and also played for teams in Chile, Ecuador and Iraq.

Barcelona led tributes to their former youth player.

“We are dismayed by the death of Maxi Rolón (1995), an FC Barcelona youth football player from 2010 to 2016. We express our deepest condolences and send full support to his family. Rest in peace.”

🖤 We are dismayed by the death of Maxi Rolón (1995), a FC Barcelona youth football player from 2010 to 2016. We express our deepest condolences and send full support to his family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8G9Gh016Y4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 14, 2022

La Masia’s Twitter wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear about the death of La Masia graduate Maxi Rolon, born 1995. He was a part of the 2014 Juvenil A side that won the Youth League. May he rest in peace.”

Deeply saddened to hear about the death of La Masia graduate Maxi Rolon, born 1995 😔 He was a part of the 2014 Juvenil A side that won the Youth League. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/SltaE2UW0w — La Masia (@Youngcules) May 14, 2022

CD Lugo said: “CD Lugo would like to express its condolences to the family and friends of the former red and white player Maxi Rolón, after his passing in a car accident. We are with you.”

O CD Lugo quere transmitir as súas condolencias a familia e amigos do ex-xogador albivermello Maxi Rolón, despois do seu pasamento en accidente de tráfico. Estamos convosco. DEP pic.twitter.com/uYP4wBGYsH — Club Deportivo Lugo (@CDeportivoLugo) May 14, 2022

“Former Argentina U20 and FC Barcelona player Maxi Rolón has passed away following a car accident. He was 27 years old. Rest in Peace,” wrote Argentinian journalist Roy Nemer.

Former Argentina U20 and FC Barcelona player Maxi Rolón has passed away following a car accident. He was 27 years old. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/gU2Lebo7Pe — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) May 14, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.