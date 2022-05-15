By Matthew Roscoe • 15 May 2022 • 7:42

BREAKING: Large riot in Chicago, reports of active shooter after 16-year-old killed. Image: ChitownCrimeChasers/ Facebook

CHICAGO Police are on the scene of a large riot that has broken out in Millennium Park after a 16-year-old boy was shot, there are reports of an active shooter at the scene.

According to NBC Chicago, police have arrested two people ‘of interest’ while two weapons were reportedly recovered from the scene.

It is now believed that three people have been shot as a result of the shooter, who is believed to still be at large, although this has yet to be confirmed by police.

Following the teenager’s death, rioters took to the streets, videos show cars being damaged.

#Riot declared 10:57 PM EST in #Chicago Rioters blocking traffic and damaging cars. Numerous assaults in progress. Police Captain advises hook and book. Mass arrests are in effect. pic.twitter.com/7JexLwe7M9 — TheFamily'sSoup TV (@FamilysSoupTV) May 15, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Crowds are throwing objects at passing cars while Riots take place in Chicago IL 📌#Chicago | #Illinois Chicago PD is dealing with a riot in Chicago IL with large Gatherings taking place Multiple shootings were reported with People looting pic.twitter.com/81oRf08f1t — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 15, 2022

Chicago PD are said to have declared a riot happening in Millennium Park after a 16-year-old boy was killed near ‘The Bean’ after being shot in the chest at around 7.30 pm on Saturday, May 14 (local time and date).

The teenager was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to local reports, police officers are currently getting pelted by items with around 1,000 protesters at the scene and reports of multiple huge fights breaking out with looting.

This is a developing news story, more to follow.

