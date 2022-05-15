Trending:

BREAKING: Large riot in Chicago, reports of active shooter after 16-year-old killed

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 May 2022 • 7:42

BREAKING: Large riot in Chicago, reports of active shooter after 16-year-old killed. Image: ChitownCrimeChasers/ Facebook

CHICAGO Police are on the scene of a large riot that has broken out in Millennium Park after a 16-year-old boy was shot, there are reports of an active shooter at the scene.

According to NBC Chicago, police have arrested two people ‘of interest’ while two weapons were reportedly recovered from the scene.

It is now believed that three people have been shot as a result of the shooter, who is believed to still be at large, although this has yet to be confirmed by police.

Following the teenager’s death, rioters took to the streets, videos show cars being damaged.

Chicago PD are said to have declared a riot happening in Millennium Park after a 16-year-old boy was killed near ‘The Bean’ after being shot in the chest at around 7.30 pm on Saturday, May 14 (local time and date).

The teenager was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to local reports, police officers are currently getting pelted by items with around 1,000 protesters at the scene and reports of multiple huge fights breaking out with looting.

This is a developing news story, more to follow.

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

