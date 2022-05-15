BREAKING NEWS: Former Australian Cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 2:11

BREAKING NEWS: Former Australian Cricketer Andrew Symond dies in car crash Credit: Twitter @RoySymonds63

Former Australian Cricketer Andrew Symonds has died following a car crash in Queensland Australia.

On the evening of Saturday, May, 15, Andrew Symonds, a former Australian cricketer was involved in a single-vehicle crash, as reported by The Guardian.

Police are currently investigating the crash that caused the death of the cricketer, which occurred an estimated 50km from Townsville at Hervey Range.

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” Queensland Police stated.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.”

Allan Border, former Australian captain paid tribute to Symonds talking to Nine Network:

“He hit the ball a long way and just wanted to entertain. He was, in a way, a little bit of an old-fashioned cricketer.”

“He was an adventurer. Loved his fishing, he loved hiking, camping,” Border said.

“People liked his very laid-back style,” Border said. “He lived in Townsville. When I spoke to him, I think he still had a hundred head of cattle he used to muster.”

“Symo away from the cameras and away from the spotlight, loved, I think, a bit of solitude and that is why he loved his fishing. Loved his own time.”

Andrew Symonds’ family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

