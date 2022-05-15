By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 20:20

BREAKING NEWS: Former Russian Officer claims Putin suffers from schizophrenia Credit: Creative Commons

Gleb Irisov, former military reporter for the Russian news agency TASS and former Russian army officer has claimed that Putin suffers from schizophrenia.

Gleb Irisov, a former Russian officer, claimed that Russia’s President Putin suffers from schizophrenia or “similar mental illness: in an interview with Novaya TV, as reported by Blitz.bg

“The main reason I left my post in the Russian army in 2020 was the serious levels of corruption I witnessed. For me, the overall situation there was terrible. After 2020 it became impossible for good and honest people to stay in the Russian army,” he stated.

“It is not just me. Many more officers left their posts. The main reason was corruption and that they did not want to be part of the schemes. Overall, we can say that the Russian army is a very corrupt structure. ”

“This is the main reason for its failures during the war with Ukraine. The skill level of Russian soldiers is very low,” he said.

Speaking on President Putin’s recent actions the former officer stated:

“Putin feared that he would be ousted from power by his own people. This fear of his came shortly after the last elections, when everyone seemed to realize that the result of them was manipulated in one way or another. Then, you remember, there was civil disobedience.”

He also expressed fear that Putin might use nuclear weapons. “Let’s not forget that it is possible that Putin will push the big red button and decide to use nuclear weapons at some point.”

“I’m afraid he will. On the one hand, he wants to preserve his power, to protect those in his inner circle. On the other hand, however, it is obvious that he suffers from some kind of schizophrenia or similar mental illness, so he is definitely unpredictable,” Irisov stated.

The former journalist’s opinion is that Russia certainly underestimated Ukraine.

“Moreover, they did not think that there would be such a wave of sympathy from European countries, the United States and the world as a whole,” he stated.

“I think that in addition to underestimating Ukraine’s army, the Russians overestimated their own military power. As a former Russian officer, I am aware of the true capabilities of the Russian army, they are not very many,” he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.