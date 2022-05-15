Finca La Castellana animal charity celebrates in style in Los Montesinos, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 15 May 2022 • 16:39

DOG SHOW: Finca La Castellana celebrates its 13th anniversary as a registered charity Photo credit: Finca La Castellana Animal Welfare Centre

FINCA LA CASTELLANA ANIMAL WELFARE CENTRE in San Miguel de Salinas are holding a dog show on May 21.

The centre is organising the event with trophies, rosettes, certificates, and goody bags to be won to celebrate its 13th anniversary as a registered charity on Saturday May 21.

There are classes for Puppy Obedience (18 months and under), Best Senior (over seven years), Best Pedigree (no age limit), Adult Obedience (over 18 months), Best Rescue (no age limit) and Best in Show.

“You can enter one class or all the applicable ones,”explained Finca La Castellana’s Beccie.

“The dog show will be hosted by David Lee, Sunshine FM’s winner of Search for a Star, and there will be loads to do with a BBQ, refreshments, tuck shop, tombolas, and stalls,” she said. “Bring the family for a fun day out!”

Gates open for registration at 11am, and the dog show begins at 12noon.

“Also join us on the last Thursday of every month at Browns Cocktail and Gastro Bar for a three-course lunch, €17, which includes a drink. Book your table through our Facebook page, Finca la Castellana,” Beccie said.

Finca La Castellana are also looking for volunteers to help out in their San Miguel charity shop, Monday to Fridays between 10am and 2pm.

For information on events or volunteering, contact Beccie on 603251005.

