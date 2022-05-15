By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 May 2022 • 11:13

Lewis Hamilton will be fined, possibly banned if jewellery not removed by Monaco Source: Wikicommons - Morio

Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will be fined, possibly banned, if he has not removed all jewellery in time for the Monaco grand prix at the end of May.

After buckling under pressure from the FIA and his team at the Miami Grand Prix, and after a reported discussion with the FIA doctor, Hamilton has questioned why the safety rule is only being implemented now.

The driver, who has been given a two race grace period’ to remove other piercings on his body, is putting his career on the line as he tried to fight what is a losing battle.

Sulayem has confirmed that those who do wear jewellery will be fined in accordance with the rules if itis not removed in Monaco, however he stopped short of saying whether Hamilton might be banned.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sulayem said: “That’s up to him. There are fines that apply.

“It’s like if someone speeds on the roads, you can’t stop them doing it but they get fined, even if it was accidental.

“You can’t let people off because they are your friends. There has to be one rule for all, and that’s that.”

He added: “I love jewellery, I absolutely love it.

But in the car there can be no choice. People say they (the rules) haven’t been implemented before. Don’t ask me why not.

“People can ask the old regime why that is the case.”

F1 returns to Europe next week for the Spanish Grand Prix, where all eyes will once again be on Lewis Hamilton and whether he will have removed his nose piercing, and if not whether he is fined or banned.

