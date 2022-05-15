UPDATE: Lil Keed’s pregnant girlfriend shares heartbreaking reaction to his death

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 May 2022 • 17:02

Lil Keed dead: Popular Atlanta rapper dies at the age of 24. Image: @aplasticplant/ Twitter

TRIBUTES have flooded social media after it was revealed that popular Atlanta rapper Lil Keed had died aged 24, and his pregnant girlfriend left a touching message on Instagram.

UPDATE 5.02 pm (May 15) – Lil Keed – real name is Raqhid Jevon Render – died on Saturday, May 14 and left behind thousands and thousands of mourning fans, friends and family. However, the loss was particularly painful for the young rapper’s pregnant girlfriend, Quana Bandz and their three-year-old, Naychur.

Taking to Instagram, Ms Bandz paid tribute to her boyfriend and the future father of her baby via several videos and a lengthy post.

“I love you sooooo much baby,” she wrote in the hours following his death.

“I can’t breathe right, sleep right. What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby? Keed I just told you the other day that if you left me with these two kids I was going to lose my mind… my Mind is lost baby. Please just tell me this is a dream. Come home.”

She continued: “YOU GAVE ME THE WORLDDDDDDDDD. Anything I wanted … Needed you got it / did it for me with no questions ask! Who gone rub my Belly? RAQHID WHY U LEAVEEEEE ME MAN. You was my boyfriend, my best friend, my slime, my twin, my ride or die!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QUANA BANDZ💗 (@quanabandz.f)

Several publications in the US are reporting that Keed died of health-related issues, although nothing has been made official.

ORIGINAL 10.21 am (May 14) – In a social media post, Lil Gotit revealed that his brother, Lil Keed, had died. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Gotit said: “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”

The artist was part of fellow rapper Young Thug’s YSL (Young Stoner Life) crew.

On May 9, 2022, 28 people associated with YSL – including founder Young Thug and rapper Gunna – were charged in a 56-count Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act (RICO) indictment.

Following a search of his home, Thug was charged with 7 additional felonies related to possession of illegal substances and illegal firearms.

Lil Keed was not arrested as part of the gang-related charges.

This was noted by people on Twitter following the announcement of the young star’s death.

“You expect me to believe young thug gets arrested, n then his artist Lil Keed dies 2 days later, as a coincidence. ur out of ur mind,” One person wrote on Twitter.

you expect me to believe young thug gets arrested, n then his artist lil keed dies 2 days later, as a coincidence. ur out of ur mind — – (@YungMaximillion) May 14, 2022

Another said: “it can’t be a coincidence that lil keed dies days after most of ysl got arrested.”

it can't be a coincidence that lil keed dies days after most of ysl got arrested — JASON 💖 (@JASON_VGC) May 14, 2022

One person wrote: “How tf Lil Keed dead now that Thug nem locked up. that can’t be no coincidence.”

How tf Lil Keed dead now that Thug nem locked up 😭 that can’t be no coincidence — 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@TiaaGuwop_) May 14, 2022

Another person on Twitter said: “YSL getting a RICO and Lil Keed passing away all within 72 hours cannot be a coincidence.”

YSL getting a RICO and Lil Keed passing away all within 72 hours cannot be a coincidence — E (@ksnye_) May 14, 2022

“Crazy how Young Thug lost his baby momma, his freedom, and Lil Keed in a matter of months, Prayers for YSL,” one fan said.

Crazy how Young Thug lost his baby momma, his freedom, and Lil Keed in a matter of months, Prayers for YSL 🙏 — YB Spiderman (@theslattszn) May 14, 2022

Fellow rappers, artists and musicians also paid tribute to Keed.

Russ Diemon wrote: “Damn RIP Lil Keed.”

Damn RIP Lil Keed — RUSS (@russdiemon) May 14, 2022

“RIP Lil Keed. Man, the music world needs some good news,” said Noah Miller.

RIP Lil Keed. Man, the music world needs some good news. — Noah Miller (@iamnoahmiller) May 14, 2022

No Shag Life said: “Wtf Lil Keed died. Life way too short mane.”

Wtf Lil Keed died 💔…Life way too short mane — NoLifeShaq (@NoLifeShaq) May 14, 2022

Love u Lil Keed so grateful to go on tour w u glad to hang thx u for showing love always! — JASIAH (@PHREEJASIAH) May 14, 2022

REST UP LIL KEED 🙏🏾 — AnnoyingTV (@MarioHTXX) May 14, 2022

RIP LIL KEED — adam22 (@adam22) May 14, 2022

One fan wrote: “Lil Keed was only 24. These young men dropping like flies and it’s truly sad.”

Lil Keed was only 24. These young men dropping like flies and it’s truly sad — Read My Bio Before You @ Me (@queenveej) May 14, 2022

“Yes, I get depressed when artists pass away. No, I never met them in real life but that music be making you feel that connection. I wanna see everyone doing well and succeeding so when news like this comes out it breaks my heart. Rest up Lil Keed and prayers out to all your people,” another fan wrote.

yes i get depressed when artist i fw pass away. no i never met them in real life but that music be making you feel that connection. i wanna see everyone doing well and succeed so when news like this comes out it breaks my heart. rest up lil keed and prayers out to all your people — 𝕮𝖍𝖊𝖊𝖉𝖔𝖊 亗 (@Cheeedoee) May 14, 2022

Keed released his final album Trapped on Cleveland 3 in 2020, which was praised by fans on social media.

“Trapped On Cleveland 3 didn’t get talked about enough. Arguably the most underrated album to come out of 2020. RIP, Lil Keed,” one person wrote.

Trapped On Cleveland 3 didn’t get talked about enough. Arguably the most underrated album to come out of 2020. RIP, Lil Keed. pic.twitter.com/rOv44SxYUt — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) May 14, 2022

