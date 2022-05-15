By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 1:15

Mortgages soar in Almeria growing by almost 36% in 2021 Credit: Creative Commons

The accumulated number of mortgages on houses in 2021 in Almeria amounted to 8,162, 37.6 per cent more than in the previous year and 34.6 per cent more than in 2019, as reported by Ideal.es.

The Industrial Construction Observatory published the annual Bulletin of Statistics of the sector in Andalusia, which reflects the main sectoral indicators for 2021, and their comparison with previous years, showing a huge growth in mortgages for Almeria.

With regard to mortgages on Fincas, the cumulative figure is 12,031, which is 35.7 per cent more than in 2020 and 34.2 per cent more than the previous year, as reported by Ideal.es

The average number of Social Security affiliates in construction during 2021 reached 16,565 workers (11,436 in General Regime and 5,129 Self-employed), which means an increase of 6.5% compared to the previous year and 6.5 per cent compared to 2019, both positive variations and more accentuated than at national level, according to data collected from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

With regard to construction companies registered with Social Security in Almeria, in 2021 they increased by 2.7 per cent compared to 2020 (reaching 1,956), and by 5 per cent compared to 2019.

The figures reinforce their driving role in the economy, as they account for 6.6 per cent of the total number of companies in the province of Almeria.

There are more than 21,000 construction companies in Andalusia, representing 8 per cent of the regional business fabric.

As for, the level of contracting, companies in the sector carried out a total of 366,672 work contracts during 2021 in Andalusia, which means that the volume of contracting grew by a slight 0.7 per cent compared to 2020, while it fell by 8.7 per cent compared to 2019.

According to data from the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), among the occupations with the highest number of contracts in 2021, the ranking is headed by bricklayers, with 127,337 contracts (34.7 per cent of the total), followed by building construction labourers (58,559) and public works labourers (29,810). The biggest increases compared to 2020 were assemblers and assemblers not classified under other headings (14.4 per cent) and public works labourers (10.5 per cent).

