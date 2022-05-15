Mutually beneficial for the hospitality sector and Torrevieja’s newly-arrived Ukrainian residents

By Linda Hall • 15 May 2022 • 22:08

JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Jose Ignacio Pastor and Natalia Zhezhnyauska will join forces to find employment for Ukrainian refugees Photo credit: torreviejaradio.com

THE association that represents Torrevieja’s hospitality sector, AEHTC, and the town’s Ukrainian Association intend to create a “jobs centre.”

This will serve the double purpose of covering existing job vacancies in the area’s cafes, bars and restaurants while helping Ukrainians who are now living in the town to find work.

The AEHTC’s president Jose Ignacio Pastor and Natalia Zhezhnyauska, representing the Ukrainian Association, have now signed a collaboration agreement to launch the scheme.

The association explained that the Ukrainian refugees all have Spanish work permits and would be able to start work straight away.

“As well as helping the refugees, we believe that this initiative will also help to provide a temporary – or even a permanent – solution to the Vega Baja’ current shortage of personnel ,” AEHTC sources said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.