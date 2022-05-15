By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 20:40
New Margaret Thatcher statue egged just hours after installation
Credit: Creative Commons
There had been concern from Grantham’s council, that the bronze statue of Margaret Thatcher would likely face some form of protest, as reported by The Guardian.
Not long after the installation of the statue a man began to throw eggs from the cover of a fence, with many other passers-by jeering and booing at the statue.
Lee Steptoe, a Labour councillor stated that the egg-throwing was “absolutely inevitable”.
“The statue was always going to be a prime target for petty vandalism and political protest. She was the most divisive prime minister probably in history and certainly in my lifetime,” he stated.
The Conservative leader of South Kesteven council, Councillor Kelham Cooke had a different opinion on the statue stating:
“Margaret Thatcher will always be a significant part of Grantham’s heritage,” he said. “She and her family have close ties with Grantham. She was born, raised and went to school here.”
“It is, therefore, appropriate that she is commemorated by her home town, and that the debate that surrounds her legacy takes place here in Grantham. We must never hide from our history, and this memorial will be a talking point for generations to come.”
“We hope that this memorial will encourage others to visit Grantham and to see where she lived and visit the exhibition of her life in Grantham Museum,” he continued.
“This is about inspiring, educating and informing people about someone who represents a significant part of Grantham’s heritage.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.