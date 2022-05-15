By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 20:40

New Margaret Thatcher statue egged just hours after installation Credit: Creative Commons

On Sunday, May, 15, a new statue of Margaret Thatcher installed in her home town of Grantham was egged just two hours after its installation.

There had been concern from Grantham’s council, that the bronze statue of Margaret Thatcher would likely face some form of protest, as reported by The Guardian.

Not long after the installation of the statue a man began to throw eggs from the cover of a fence, with many other passers-by jeering and booing at the statue.

Lee Steptoe, a Labour councillor stated that the egg-throwing was “absolutely inevitable”.

“The statue was always going to be a prime target for petty vandalism and political protest. She was the most divisive prime minister probably in history and certainly in my lifetime,” he stated.

The Conservative leader of South Kesteven council, Councillor Kelham Cooke had a different opinion on the statue stating:

“Margaret Thatcher will always be a significant part of Grantham’s heritage,” he said. “She and her family have close ties with Grantham. She was born, raised and went to school here.”

“It is, therefore, appropriate that she is commemorated by her home town, and that the debate that surrounds her legacy takes place here in Grantham. We must never hide from our history, and this memorial will be a talking point for generations to come.”

“We hope that this memorial will encourage others to visit Grantham and to see where she lived and visit the exhibition of her life in Grantham Museum,” he continued.

“This is about inspiring, educating and informing people about someone who represents a significant part of Grantham’s heritage.”

