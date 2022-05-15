By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 May 2022 • 23:04

One dead three injured outside a Malaga nightclub Source: Akari Facebook

An argument outside a Malaga nightclub has left one dead and three injured, according to the Policia Nacional, who were called to the scene at 6:35 am on Sunday, April 15.

According to El Pais, there was a fight outside the Akari Nightclub, which resulted in the 23-year-old man being killed and three others injured.

According to the police, the people were intentionally mown down by a car, with police looking for a white Volkswagen Golf with a sunroof. The car is understood to have lost its driver door mirror and has damage to the front of the vehicle.

Witnesses, who made the call to 112, said that a car had run over several pedestrians on Isaac Peral Street, west of the capital of Malaga.

The scene was attended by the local police, Guardia Civil, Police Nacional and the 061 Health Emergency Centre. Despite their best efforts, the man died at the scene from injuries sustained in the hit-and-run.

The three injured includes two boys and a girl, who was discharged after observation. One of the two boys remains in the emergency room for observation. He is said to have a broken leg and is awaiting surgery.

Investigative teams remained in the area throughout most of the day, as they investigate the hit-and-run that left one dead and three injured.

