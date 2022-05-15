By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 23:19

Sizzling temperatures in Spain this week with 35ºC in some areas Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

Spain’s state Meteorological Agency has warned of rising temperatures across most of the nation this week from Monday, May, 16, to Friday, May, 20.

“This week we will have to keep an eye on rising temperatures🌡️. Tuesday’s map in the image, with values above 35ºC in the Ebro/Guadalquivir valley, is already reminiscent of summer, but it is expected to rise significantly more throughout the week,” tweeted AEMET.

⚠️Esta semana habrá que ir vigilando la subida de temperaturas🌡️. El mapa del martes en imagen, con valores por encima de 35ºC en valle del Ebro/Guadalquivir, recuerda ya el verano, pero se espera que suban significativamente más a lo largo semana. +info: https://t.co/4c9Fhx3FwF pic.twitter.com/wU3QYfuNwQ — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

AEMET’s forecast for temperatures in Spain during the coming week is as follows:

Monday, May, 16.

Daytime temperatures in Spain expected to be on the rise, except in the northeast of the peninsula, Balearic and Canary Islands, where they will remain unchanged. Night-time temperatures rising in the extreme southeast of the peninsula, and falling in most of the rest of the peninsula.

Winds from the southwest on the Atlantic side of the Iberian Peninsula, with strong intervals on the Galician coast. Westerly on the south coast of the Iberian Peninsula, south on the Balearic Islands, and north-easterly on the Canary Islands. Light and variable in the rest of the area.

Tuesday, May, 17.

Temperatures in Spain on the rise, except in the northwest peninsular, the Mediterranean area and the Canary Islands, where they will remain unchanged.

Winds from the southwest in Galicia and the northern plateau, with strong intervals on the Galician coast. Westerly in the Strait of Gibraltar, and north-easterly in the Canary Islands. Light and variable in the rest.

Wednesday, May, 18.

Maximum temperatures will fall in the north of Galicia and the west of Asturias but will rise in most of the interior of the peninsula and on the north coast of Catalonia. Temperatures are expected to exceed 35ºC in the Guadalquivir valley and in the middle Ebro. Minimum temperatures will fall in Galicia. Little change in the rest. Light easterly in the Strait of Gibraltar. Light wind variable in the rest of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, becoming westerly in the Cantabrian Sea and tending to southerly in the rest. Trade wind in the Canary Islands.

Thursday, May, 19.

Maximum temperatures will rise in the western third of the Iberian Peninsula and will tend to fall in eastern Catalonia and inland Valencia. Temperatures are expected to exceed 35ºC in the Guadalquivir valley and perhaps also in the Tagus and Guadiana valleys. Minimum temperatures will rise in the centre of the peninsula and also in the Pyrenees area. Little change in the rest.

Winds will tend to become more easterly and to intensify. Winds will blow from the southeast in the Ebro valley and the eastern third of the Iberian Peninsula and from the east in the Balearic Islands. Easterly in the Strait of Gibraltar, becoming stronger. Predominantly southerly in the western third of the Iberian Peninsula. Trade winds in the Canary Islands.

Friday, May, 20, onwards.

With some uncertainty, temperatures are likely to rise, with highs exceeding 35ºC in the valleys of the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir. A northerly wind is expected in the west of Galicia and predominantly easterly winds, generally light, in the rest of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, although with strong easterly winds in the Strait of Gibraltar. In the Canary Islands, trade winds, with cloudy intervals in the north of the islands and perhaps some weak and local rain in the islands of greater relief. Temperatures unchanged.

