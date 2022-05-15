By Tamsin Brown • 15 May 2022 • 19:56

Vilamuseu in Villajoyosa included in tourism guide of places with accessibility. Image: Villajoyosa Town Hall

Vilamuseu has been included in a new tourism guide that gathers information on places that cater to the needs of people with accessibility requirements and disabilities.

The Valencian Community branch of the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities (COCEMFE CV) has designed a guide to inform people about places of archaeological interest in the province of Alicante that are inclusive and accessible. The guide includes the Vilamuseu in Villajoyosa.

Eduardo Signes and Raquel Gil, from COCEMFE CV, visited the museum recently to see how it caters for people with accessibility requirements and to learn first-hand about the in-house inclusivity training and projects it offers. They were also interested in the range of accessible hotels and restaurants available in Villajoyosa.

The guide will inform tourists with disabilities and those travelling with them all about the Vilamuseu, which has twice won the prestigious International Design For All Foundation Good Practices Award (Luxembourg, 2018; Barcelona, 2021) and the Silver Award of the International Association for Universal Design (Yokohama, 2020).

“Accessible tourism is fundamentally a right and a question of social justice, but it is also an important sector that seeks to have destinations that are prepared to offer services, products and environments that are oriented towards everyone,” said the director of Vilamuseu and head of the municipal service of Historical Heritage of Villajoyosa, Antonio Espinosa.

COCEMFE CV is a non-profit NGO that has the objective of promoting and defending the rights of people with disabilities and improving their quality of life through full integration into all areas of society.

