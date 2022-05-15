By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 22:38

Violence intensifies in major riots in Sri Lanka over economic crisis Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

On Sunday, May, 15, video footage of major riots in Sri Lanka were uploaded all over social networks, showing the escalating tensions of the nation amidst its current economic crisis.

“#Sri Lanka after the difficult economic situation Major riots in the country and protesters are burning Villas and cars⚡️⚡️⚡️ $RIBT” read a tweet posted alongside footage showing protesters clash with authorities while rioting in Sri Lanka.

“Major riots in Sri Lanka continue. According to the media, the deputies are self-liquidating, seeing a large flow of protesters. Over 200 deaths.”

The government in Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency just before midnight on Friday, May 6 as it moved to quell riots protesting the government’s handling of the economy.

The economy in Sri Lanka has struggled since the pandemic with foreign reserves falling desperately low, resulting in shortages of basic commodities like food, medicines and fuel.

On Monday, May, 9, tensions in Sri Lanka escalated with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigning following the murder-suicide of a legislator from Sri Lanka’s ruling party, who shot two protesters before taking his own life.

“In violence in the capital Colombo, at least 138 people were injured and admitted to the Colombo National Hospital in Sri Lanka”, stated a hospital spokeswoman.

