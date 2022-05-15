By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 23:50

WATCH: Bomb disposal neutralise washed up Russian sea mine in Odessa Ukraine Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

On Saturday, May, 14, Ukrainian Bomb Disposal experts neutralised a Russian sea mine that had reportedly washed up on the coast of Odessa, Ukraine.

Footage of the Russian sea mine being found and neutralised in Odessa, Ukraine, was posted on Twitter:

“A mine washed up on the coast of the Odesa region. The video filmed her neutralisation and explosion,” read a tweet posted alongside footage of the Russian sea mine.

⚡️A mine washed up on the coast of the Odesa region. The video filmed her neutralization and explosion. pic.twitter.com/mDNSgrj4Ia — Flash (@Flash43191300) May 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The Russian sea mine reportedly washed up on the coast of Odessa, Ukraine, following the result of a storm on May, 14.

This was reported by the head of the Odessa military administration, Maxim Marchenko.

According to Maim Marchenko, being unable to disarm the Russian sea mine in any other way, the sappers had to destroy the mine on the spot. The detonation was allegedly scheduled for May, 15.

According to previous reports, this is not the first Russian mine that has been detected on the coast of Odessa Region. On May, 3, the Ukrainian military defused a mine that had surfaced on the surface of the water in the Gulf of Odessa.

The reports of the Russian sea mine came at the same time it was reported that Russian troops stationed in Pidvysoke Ukraine were being relocated en masse to Horokhovatka, Ukraine, a movement that would see the Russian troops move in the direction of Donbass, with part of the enemy forces then returning through Borovaya in the direction of Kupiansk with damaged equipment.

