By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 0:22

WATCH: Escaped African Oryx spotted wandering around village in Ukraine Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

On Saturday, May, 14, footage of an escaped African Oryx wandering around a village in Ukraine was released on social media.

A video showing the escaped African Oryx strolling around the village of Raygorodok, Ukraine was shared on Twitter. The animal is reportedly chipped and it is believed to have escaped from a zoo.

“African antelope oryx appeared in the village of Raygorodok, Donetsk region,” read a tweet posted alongside footage of the alleged escaped animal.

⚡️African antelope oryx appeared in the village of Raygorodok, Donetsk region pic.twitter.com/5whaXT71MB — Flash (@Flash43191300) May 14, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

One twitter user replied to the footage of the animal spotted in Ukraine posting: “Most likely, there were issues with evacuating animals from Zoos that got shelled, couldn’t save a lot of them. The African Oryx is pretty adaptive so they might have released it as a last resort, hoping for the best since Summer was close.”

The Common Oryx is the largest member of the genus Oryx, also known as the Oryx sulphur. The Oryx usually inhabits arid regions (deserts and semi-deserts) but can also be found on savannahs. Their range extends from Ethiopia and Somalia to Namibia and South Africa. Theoretically, they are more widely distributed than the Arabian and Saberian Oryx and are not threatened by extinction.

Raygorodok is a small village in Ukraine with an estimated 3,630 inhabitants.

The news of the escaped African Oryx in the village of Ukraine comes after escalated tensions seen on Saturday, May, 14, with reports that Russian troops stationed in Pidvysoke Ukraine were being relocated to Horokhovatka, Ukraine.

