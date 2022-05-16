By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 May 2022 • 23:01

A two-metre shark surprises bathers on Ibiza beach Source: Twitter @martinmakepeace

Bathers and walkers in the pueblo of Caló des Moro, in Ibiza, have been surprised to see a two-metre shark in the shallows over the weekend of May 15.

The shark has now become somewhat of a celebrity as people flock down to take a look at the shark swimming in the clear shallow waters around Sant Antoni Beach.

It is thought that it is a blue shark, a widely dispersed species that can be found as far north as New England in North America and as far south as the lower reaches of South America. The species generally inhabits deeper water, but is known to come in to the shallows from time to time.

They average around 3.1 metres, which would suggest this is a young shark, preferring colder waters. It is an endangered species that migrates from the Northern Hemisphere to the Southern Hemisphere annually.

Blue sharks are known to be lethargic but can move very quickly when the need arises, with the species living off small fish and squid.

Blue sharks can live up to 20 years, with this two-metre beauty swimming in the waters off Ibiza, most likely a younger shark that has been brought into the area by colder sea currents.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.