By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022 • 2:12

Almeria's PSOE complains at the current condition of street markets Credit:@PSOEAlmeria

The Spanish Socialists Workers’ Party (PSOE) councillor in Almería City Council, Lidia Compadre, has denounced the neglect of the conservative People’s Party (PP) of the street markets of the city of Almería and has given the government team the numerous shortcomings of these facilities in writing, as reported by TelePrensa.

The Almeria PSOE councillor has made a compilation of the deficiencies that traders and customers transmit to the Socialist Group to be addressed by the City Council and has transferred them to the areas of Promotion of the City, Environmental Sustainability and Municipal Services “in order that they take note and address these demands.

She has asked for the repainting of the markings that delimit the different stalls in Almeria, with special attention to those of the Bola Azul and El Alquián car parks, which are the ones that need this measure most urgently; as well as allowing the traders to have water and electricity points, something they have been demanding for a long time, and the installation of litter bins for the use of customers.

Lidia Compadre criticised that “it is unacceptable that in a city like Almería and in the 21st century, the toilets at the street market on the esplanade of the Estadio Mediterráneo, which have been closed for years and are in a terrible state of disrepair, are not working”. “We cannot give that image,” she lamented.

