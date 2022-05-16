By Tamsin Brown • 16 May 2022 • 23:11

Almuñecar schoolchildren participate in awareness-raising campaign on dogs as pets. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

Children at various schools in Almuñecar, Granada, enjoyed a campaign designed to raise awareness and teach them all about having dogs as pets.

The Almuñecar Town Council, through the Department of the Environment, has carried out a campaign in the schools in the municipality with the aim of teaching children about having dogs as pets. Almost a hundred students participated at each school.

The children were given a presentation on the benefits of having pets and had a visit from Ira and Luffy, two dogs that have been trained for educational purposes by Sebas from Huellitas (@irathelovedogs).

Maria Contreras, a volunteer from the Almuñecar Association for the Protection of Animals and the Environment (APAMA), also took part, explaining what an animal shelter is and the importance of being a foster home for dogs. She also told some very moving stories.

The Department of the Environment will now continue with its campaign to raise awareness about responsible dog ownership and respectful behaviour in the urban environment, considering the high number of complaints about dog droppings on public roads.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.